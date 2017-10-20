California mom of two arrested for allegedly selling drugs, alcohol to teenagers

The mother of a high school student in California was arrested last month for allegedly selling various types of drugs to underage teenagers.

Kimberly Quach, 48, is believed to have had a teenager sell drugs on her behalf to students in the Carmel Valley and La Jolla areas, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The San Diego police opened an investigation after a student’s parent reportedly found the drug Suboxone in their daughter’s room, as well as text messages from Quach indicating that she’d sold it to the teen.

Police searched Quach’s home and found marijuana drying out as well as the supplies needed to grow the plant, The Tribune reported. In the search warrant affidavit, authorities described the home as a place students knew they could drink alcohol and get or use the drugs they wanted.

“It is known at the school that if you need anything, you can have Quach buy it for you,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit.

Quach was arrested on Sept. 28 and faces several charges, including employing a minor to sell or carry marijuana, furnishing marijuana to a minor over the age of 14, child abuse, theft by false impersonation, and selling or providing a minor with both Suboxone and Alprazolam (Xanax), The Tribune reported.

The crimes allegedly happened from Jan. 1 through the day she was arrested. Quach reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Cathedral Catholic High School (CCHS), the school Quach’s high-school-age child attends, as well as other schools in the area, are reportedly part of the police investigation. CCHS emailed parents of students at the school notifying them of the arrest and their involvement, Fox 5 reported.

Police are also investigating a potential “guest list” of a party Quach had at her house and are questioning student’s whose names are on it, Fox 5 reported. A mother of one of the students said it was “a wakeup call” when police contacted her.

"It's scary. It opens up conversations with our children which we should be having with them all of the time," the mother said. "These kids have cars and more freedom. I don't see my senior as much as I did when she was a sophomore."

Quach remains in jail at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee and her bail has been set at $200,000, according to police.