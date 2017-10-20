30 members of Nine Trey Gangsters indicted in Atlanta on drug and murder charges

Georgia federal agents have arrested 29 members and associates of the Nine Trey Gangsters, an offshoot of the Bloods, and charged them with racketeering conspiracy charges and related crimes.

The announcement comes as 30 members of the street gang, one of the oldest and largest criminal-street groups on the East Coast, were indicted last week in Atlanta. During recent sweeps, federal agents arrested 29 of them. One of them is still at large, authorities said.

“This indictment continues the department’s efforts to bring to justice the leaders and most violent members of dangerous criminal enterprises like the Nine Trey Gangsters,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco said in a statement. “By charging those most responsible for the violence and drug dealing…..we further the goal of making our neighborhoods and communities safer.”

The 30 gang members are accused of robbery and trafficking heroin, marijuana, prescription drugs, and methamphetamine along with the murder charges, according to the indictment.

Of those indicted, 15 are charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering. In addition, 15 are facing a drug trafficking conspiracy charges that include trafficking in methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications and heroin.

“The FBI continues to provide significant investigative resources directed toward the dismantling of these types of organized and violent criminal enterprises that do so much harm to our communities and the joint law enforcement operation clearly illustrates this,” Special Agent in Charge David J. LeValley said in a statement.

Founded in 1993, the Nine Trey Gangster Bloods spread across the East, from New York to Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., and other states. The gang began operations in narcotics distribution, prostitution, robberies, extortion, and counterfeiting.