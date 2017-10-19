CIA chief makes incorrect claim about Russian meddling

CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Thursday that U.S. intelligence agencies had concluded that Russian interference in last year's election did not affect the outcome, but that's not correct.

At a national security forum sponsored by a Washington think tank, Pompeo said: "The intelligence community's assessment is that the Russian meddling that took place did not affect the outcome of the election."

But the assessment, released in January, said the intelligence agencies "did not make an assessment of the impact that Russian activities had on the outcome of the 2016 election."

The CIA said Pompeo was not trying to distort the formal assessment.

"The intelligence assessment with regard to Russian election meddling has not changed, and the director did not intend to suggest that it had," said CIA spokesman Ryan Trapani.

Pompeo went on to say that the U.S. electoral process remains susceptible to future interference by not only Russia, but other nations as well.