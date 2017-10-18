Utah man accused of helping teen kill herself: 'It be awesome'

What a Utah man should've done, at least per one friend's advice, when 16-year-old Jchandra Brown told him she wanted to kill herself: talk her out of it.

What Tyerell Przybycien is charged with doing instead: helping her set up and carry out her suicide, the Daily Herald reports. On Tuesday, a 4th District Court judge ruled there was "reasonable belief" that enough evidence exists to send the Spanish Fork man to trial for Jchandra's death, charging him with first-degree murder and failure to report a dead body, both felonies.

If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison. In court documents cited in the Washington Post, prosecutors say when Jchandra told Przybycien of her plans, the 18-year-old texted another friend to ask what he should do, and the friend told him he should persuade her otherwise.

Przybycien, however, reportedly had the reverse reaction. "It be awesome," he texted back, noting he wanted to help her carry out her plan. "Like getting away with murder." Those records also detail Przybycien's alleged role, including mapping out Jchandra's suicide, picking her up from work May 5, and buying rope and compressed air.

He's then accused of taking Jchandra to the Maple Lake Campground in Payson, setting up a noose for her, and filming her as she inhaled the compressed air, passed out, and fell off a wooden pedestal, hanging herself in the process.

The Salt Lake Tribune has reported he also provided running commentary through the video found on her cellphone, including noting at one point: "That's when the brain stops getting oxygen." Przybycien's lawyer argues his client didn't actually carry out the actions that killed her, but Judge James Brady says Przybycien's help was a "substantial factor" in her death.

Przybycien's arraignment is set for Oct. 24.

This article originally appeared on Newser: Man Accused of Helping Teen Kill Herself: 'It Be Awesome'

