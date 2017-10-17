Bull wrangled after running loose in New York City

New York City police went on an un-“bull”-lievable two-hour chase Tuesday after a bull escaped a slaughterhouse in Brooklyn and injured a child when it galloped into a park.

The bull escaped an unknown slaughterhouse and ran into the south side of Prospect Park about 11 a.m., prompting people strolling in the park to dial 911 to have the animal wrangled. A 1-year-old girl was injured when the bull toppled over her stroller,The New York Daily News reported.

“I was with my son Kamren and this cow ran out of Prospect Park and ran over a baby girl,” said Alexis Small, who was in the park when the unusual incident happened. “The mom was just crying and trying to calm her down. She was in such pain, I couldn’t even imagine.”

Police officers scrambled to capture the bull as it continued to run into a car before dashing into the Parade Grounds.

The event even sparked a social media debate on whether the animal was a cow or a bull.

“Hey, has anyone seen a cow?” NYC Parks tweeted.

“Anatomy is incorrect for a cow, that, my friends is a bull. Udders=cow, penis=bull. Collectively=cattle,” one user replied.

Another person tweeted: “This cow is really milking his time in the spotlight..”

Officers tranquilized and wrangled the bull around 1:30 p.m. after it appeared to trap itself between two fences. Officials loaded it into an NYPD truck. It’s unclear where the bull was headed.

This isn’t the first bull run for New Yorkers.

A bull roamed the streets of Queens in February for about two hours before he was captured. The bull died shortly after. Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart even saved another runaway bull last year when he transferred it to a safe haven in Watkins Glen. The bull was captured after wandering into CUNY’s York College campus.