Florida man searched on Google 'how to rob a bank' before robbing bank, police say

William Joe Johnson, 26, told police he searched "how to rob a bank" in Google before robbing a bank last week.

A Florida man hoping to carry out a flawless heist allegedly searched on Google “how to rob a bank” before carrying out the act on Thursday, police said. 

William Joe Johnson, 26, was arrested Monday, four days after the heist, at the Express Inn in Penellas Park, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Johnson is accused of robbing a bank Thursday morning, approaching the teller and saying he had a gun. The teller handed Johnson an unspecified amount of cash. 

Johnson later told police he searched “how to rob a bank" on Google to help carry out the robbery, authorities said. 

Johnson allegedly used the stolen money to pay off his utilities, rent and buy drugs, according to Tampa Bay Times.

He faces robbery charges. 