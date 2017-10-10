Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Virginia

Warrant issued for black man beaten during Charlottesville rally

Fox News
In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, DeAndre Harris, bottom is assaulted in a parking garage beside the Charlottesville police station after a white nationalist rally was disbursed by police, in Charlottesville, Va. (Zach D. Roberts via AP)

In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 photo, DeAndre Harris, bottom is assaulted in a parking garage beside the Charlottesville police station after a white nationalist rally was disbursed by police, in Charlottesville, Va. (Zach D. Roberts via AP)

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a black man who was beaten bloody during the violent aftermath of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

DeAndre Shakur Harris, 20, is accused of assaulting a person in a parking garage during the Aug. 12 "Unite the Right" rally. Investigators say Harris was surrounded by a group of people and beaten in response to his alleged attack.

News photos of Harris being beaten in the garage flashed around the world. According to the Daily Progress newspaper, Harris said he suffered a concussion, a broken bone in his forearm and a cut on his scalp that required eight stitches to close.

Two people are in custody in connection with the assault on Harris. Alex Michael Ramos, 33, of Jackson, Ga., has been charged with felonious assault. Daniel Patrick Borden, 18, of Mason, Ohio, was charged with malicious wounding. Both men have been denied bond and are awaiting trial.

The rally is blamed for the death of a woman who was killed when a car was driven into a crowd of counter-protesters. Two Virginia state troopers were killed in a helicopter crash while returning from policing the demonstrations.