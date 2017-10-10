Georgia man claimed he was practicing ninja skills when breaking into store, cops say

A man accused of breaking into an Atlanta-area Target store in the middle of the night explained his actions by saying he was just practicing his ninja skills, police said.

Christopher Adkins was arrested after the alarm company spotted a man forcing his way into the store's rear delivery door, FOX5 Atlanta reported.

Police later found Adkins near the store on Perimeter Center Place in Dunwoody. Adkins allegedly admitted breaking into Target -- but only because he was learning how to enter secured areas as a ninja.

Police said the man told officers he got the idea after reading Japanese comics where a main character must learn to enter a secured area, FOX5 reported.

He was charged with first-degree burglary.