Woman reportedly received 20,000 oxycodone pills in mail instead of yoga mat

A woman in South Carolina called police Saturday afternoon after she reportedly received a large package of illegal drugs in the mail, worth around $400,000, instead of the yoga mat she ordered.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said she was expecting a yoga mat to be delivered that day and was shocked when she was handed the box full of oxycodone pills, WSOC reported.

There were reportedly so many pills in the box that she said they were spilling out of the bag they were packaged in.

After opening the box, she called the police and said she didn’t know who would’ve used her name and address, the Rock Hill Herald said.

The police reportedly seized the drugs and notified the York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit, who have opened an investigation.

Investigators said the box contained two bags with roughly 10,000 pills each, the Herald reported. Each pill is worth around $20 on the street, totaling the entire contents of the box to be worth around $400,000, they said.

Drug unit Commander Marvin Brown said the package was likely meant to be delivered to the woman’s previous address, which she recently moved from and is currently vacant, WSOC reported.

He said it’s fairly common for dealers to try to send drug shipments under the radar by addressing them to locations they expect to be empty. Somebody on the other side is then expected to track the shipment and pick it up from the location.

But the post office reportedly forwarded the box to the woman’s new address after catching a misspelling in the street name.

“The dealers weren’t as intelligent as they thought they were,” the drug unit Commander said.

Investigators said they’re working to determine where the package, which originated from Newport Beach, Calif., was meant to go and who was supposed to retrieve it, WSOC reported.

They also said the pills are likely counterfeit, originating from Mexico.