Prosecutor: Deadly stabbings suspect, 18, needs mental exam

An Oklahoma prosecutor has asked a judge to order an 18-year-old man accused of killing his parents and three siblings to undergo a full mental health evaluation with a doctor chosen by prosecutors.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said after a closed-door hearing Tuesday in the case of Michael Bever that the defendant's attorneys have submitted a psychological report from their doctor and that the state should get to conduct its own inquiry, but that Bever, who was 16 at the time of the attack, refused to participate.

The judge will rule on the request at a later date.

The defense report is filed under seal, but former Chief Public Defender Rob Nigh has said the report supports Bever's insanity defense. Nigh resigned during the summer for health reasons and has since died.

New Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster took over the case Monday.

Kunzweiler told the Tulsa World that the hearing also served to give Brewster a better chance to familiarize himself with the case.

"Mr. Bever deserves to have somebody who's fully informed of the facts and circumstances," Kunzweiler said.

Brewster did not immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment.

Bever and his older brother, Robert Bever, were charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 stabbing deaths of their parents, 5-year-old sister and two brothers, ages 12 and 7 in their home in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow. They were also charged with attempting to kill a 13-year-old sister who survived the attacks. A 2-year-old sister was unharmed.

Robert Bever pleaded guilty to all counts last year and received six life sentences.

Michael Bever's next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20 and his trial is set to begin April 16.

