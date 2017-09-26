Mad Pooper's 'spokesman' gives bizarre excuse for female jogger defecating in people’s yards

A man claiming to be the “spokesman” of a jogger dubbed the "Mad Pooper" – who reportedly has been defecating on the lawns of Colorado homes – says the woman is struggling after gender reassignment surgery and as she battles a traumatic brain injury.

The unidentified man made the comments in a YouTube video that has since been removed, KRDO reported.

He said he was speaking on the behalf of Colorado Springs jogger “Shirley” and said she is sorry for her actions. The man also said “Shirley” can no longer control herself after undergoing the reassignment surgery.

He added the jogger’s actions are protected under the First Amendment and the government cannot control when and where she decides to do her business – a claim blasted by criminal defense attorney Jeremy Loew.

"Defecating in someone's yard is definitely not protected under the First Amendment and it is actually a crime," Loew told KRDO. "This is actually the worst thing the family could do. Maybe they thought the videos would make the situation go away, but they won't. People all over the world are talking about this, and police will catch her. The man in the video will also have to be called into court to testify."

