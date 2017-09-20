After Hurricane Irma, single Florida mom makes 'sexy' sign to help get power back

A Florida woman recovering from organ transplants came up with a bright idea to fix her power problem in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma: a “hot single female” sign in her yard.

Kynse Leigh, 37, was in a Tampa hospital after the kidney and pancreas operation when Irma knocked out electricity at her Fort Myers home.

On Sunday, the real estate agent and mother of one set up a sign with hot-pink letters reading: “Hot single female seeks lineman to electrify her life.”

Leigh posted her message on Facebook, where it quickly went viral and sparked attention from local linemen, who scurried Monday to restore her power.

“It worked everybody!!!!” the elated woman posted along with a photo of two utility workers standing behind her sign, on which they wrote: “Power on due to your PPL lineman.” Utility workers from Pennsylvania Power & Light have been among those restoring juice to hurricane-stricken Floridians, according to the Times News.

“I just got word my power is on!!!!! Wahooooo! Thank you to the lineman that hooked it up! They even left me a note! They heard me from the radio this morning discussing my recent organ transplants! I’m so blessed! Thank you!!!”

