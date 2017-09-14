Several soldiers injured in explosion at Fort Bragg, officials say

Eight soldiers were injured in an explosion at a during a training exercise on Fort Bragg in North Carolina on Thursday, officials said.

The soldiers are part of the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command and were training on a range at the Army base.

It was not immediately clear how serious the inuries were, but several soldiers were transported by medical helicopter to Womack Army Medical Center after an explosion on one of the training fields, WRAL reported. A U.S. defense official would not comment if some kind of "explosion" took place, as reported locally.

"There are injuries but we don't know extent," Special Ops Command Lt Col Rob Bockholt told Fox News.

It was also not clear what caused the explosion.

The incident at Fort Bragg comes just a day after a vehicle fire at Camp Pendleton in California left 15 Marines injured — eight of them in the burn unit — following a training exercise accident. Five still remain in critical condition.

So far this year, more U.S. troops have been killed in training than in combat in Afghanistan.

On the Senate floor yesterday, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., demanded the passing of the new defense bill which pours billions more into training and getting aircraft flying again, what the military calls “readiness.”

More than 50,000 active duty personnel are attached to Fort Bragg, located in Fayetteville, N.C. It is the largest Army installation by population and covers about 161,000 acres. The Special Operations Command has about 23,000 soldiers spread over several sites.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.