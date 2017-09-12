Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center on lockdown after 'active shooter' report, New Hampshire hospital says

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was placed on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of an active shooter at the New Hampshire hospital, Dartmouth University said.

"We have just received information that indicates there is an active shooter at the @DartmouthHitch Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.," the university wrote on Twitter.

A subsequent tweet added: "Local police departments are on scene. The @DartmouthHitch campus in Lebanon is on lock-down and a shelter in place order has been issued."

The university urged people to avoid the area until further notice. The main campus was not placed on lockdown.

Lebanon police in New Hampshire told Fox News they received "reports of shots fired," but did not confirm there was a shooter in the building.

A spokesman for the hospital, Mike Barwell, told The Associated Press they reported "an incident" to the police and officers were responding.

No further information was immediately available.