Arizona principal arrested for trying to lure teen girls to 'skinny-dipping party'

A principal in Arizona was arrested after he allegedly attempted to lure teenage girls to his house for a “skinny-dipping” party, according to police.

Karl Waggoner, 59, was arrested Tuesday and admitted to posting the online invites, according to the New York Post.

Waggoner has been charged with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and aggravated luring/misrepresenting his age.

The invites, first found by sex crime investigators in Pinal County, Ariz., led to an undercover probe in which the investigators posed as a teenage girl.

NEVADA TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEX ROMPS WITH AT LEAST TWO TEENS RESIGNS

“Last week, our investigators began an investigation after seeing an online ad for teenage girls to come out to a skinny-dipping party at a pool in Scottsdale,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said during a news briefing.

“One of our investigators noticed this ad and responded to the ad as a 14-year-old-girl, at which time we continued our investigation,” Lamb said. “During that time, he not only lured that ‘teen’ in, he also was explicitly sexual in his discussion with the ‘teen’ and also exchanged explicit photos with that ‘teen.’”

Waggoner, originally from Texas, was recently hired as principal of Four Peaks Elementary School and was set to officially start this week, according to reports.

But according to police, he allegedly had been trying to entice teens online in the last few days.

“Even up until this weekend, Mr. Waggoner was posting ads online soliciting young girls for sex," Lamb said.

“Waggoner held a position of trust, spending decades educating middle and high school students in Texas,” Lamb said. “We are working with those law enforcement agencies to see if there are any victims out there. Considering the evidence, we are grateful we were able to arrest Waggoner and keep him from victimizing children in our county.”