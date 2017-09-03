JJ Watt fundraiser for Harvey victims raises over $18 million

J.J. Watt, the star Houston Texans defensive end, has raised more than $18 million for Harvey victims since creating the fundraiser last weekend.

As donations earlier in the week poured in, Watt continued to raise the goal — which began at $200,000 one week ago — hit $20 million as of Sunday evening.

In a tweet, Watt showed a warehouse full of packages he said would be delivered to those in need.

"I just wanted to make sure you guys see what’s going on, and make sure that you know that this stuff’s going directly to the people of Houston," Watt said in the video.

According to the fundraising page, hosted by crowdfunding site YouCaring, the millions of dollars raised for victims of Harvey as part of Watt's fundraiser have donated by more than 170,000 donors.

Watt said that he couldn't help but want to help in the recovery process.

“It's very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help, not be there to help with the recovery, not be there to help with the process. It's very tough so what I do want to do is start a fundraiser," Watt said in a video.

"Humanity is incredible, the positive vibes are unbelievable," Watt said. "Houston, we're all thinking of you. The whole world is wishing you the best. Stay strong, we all got your back."