Hurricane Harvey: Stars react, donate money in support of relief efforts
Celebrities are sending their support to people in Houston and other parts of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.
The weekend storm brought "unprecedented" flooding to Houston after making landfall in Texas as a Category 4 hurricane on Friday. On Monday, Houston and nearby towns received more than 24 inches of rainfall, trapping residents in their homes and forcing some on their roofs as rescuers work around the clock to bring them to shelter.
Stars opened their wallets to help Texans after the storm, including Kevin Hart, who donated $25,000, and Chris Young, who pledged $100,000. Hart challenged other celebrities, including Beyonce, Chris Rock and Justin Timberlake, to also donate funds to help with hurricane relief.
Texas native Miranda Lambert tweeted she was heartbroken by the news, meanwhile, other celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the storm.
