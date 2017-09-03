1989 cold case of murdered mom, missing baby spurs sister to ignore danger

Simone Rivera has not given up on discovering what happened when her sister disappeared along with her son more than 28 years ago.

For the last few months, Rivera has been pushing hard to get her sister’s murder case re-opened by the NYPD, and she’s succeeded.

She was recently walking with her 10-year-old son and 7-year-old nephew on Broadway in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn when she saw a tall man walking straight toward her, pulling his hoodie down over his head.

“Then he grabbed my arm hard,” Rivera told PIX 11, “and gripped it really tightly.”

She told PIX11 that the man stared at her intently before she hit him with her cellphone and managed to get away.

Rivera wondered if the man was trying to send her a message.

The body of 22-year-old Monique Rivera, a mother of three sons, was found by a jogger on City Island in the Bronx, on March 30, 1989.

Monique had left her home about 20 miles from there in Bushwick the day before with her 6-week old son Andre – who vanished for good.

“I can’t let this go, until my sister rests,” Simone Rivera told PIX11.

Regarding the incident on Monday, Rivera said she was not sure if someone was trying to scare her for getting her sister’s case reopened.

“Whatever it is, I’m not gonna stop,” Rivera told PIX 11.