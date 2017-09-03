Man wanted in sex assault of 3 minors caught in Mexico

A Mexican man who allegedly assaulted three underage girls and fled the U.S. was taken into custody on Tuesday, according to the FBI.

Hugo Sanchez, 42, was arrested by Mexican law enforcement officials in Acapulco.

According to the FBI and local media, Sanchez sexually assaulted three young sisters in Chicago from June 2001 to August 2003.

Sanchez was charged with 88 counts of sex crimes and initially detained on no bond. After he was given a bond of $50,000, he failed to appear for any more hearings and fled to Mexico, the Tribune reported.

An arrest warrant was issued in July 2008 by the U.S. District Court in Illinois after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

He’s expected to be extradited to the United States following court proceedings in Mexico.