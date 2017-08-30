'Jesus Loves' tattoo on 12-year-old girl leads to arrests

A Georgia mom and another woman were arrested after the mother's 12-year-old daughter was found sporting a tattoo that read "Jesus Loves."

The tattoo, inked on the girl from Newnan, reportedly was spotted by a fifth-grade teacher at her school, who then alerted authorities.

Another fifth-grade teacher saw the tattoo at a school dance, when the student wore a strapless dress. She described the tattoo as "bluish green with Jesus written above the cross and loves written below," according to WTVM.

The girl's mother, 35-year-old Emma Nolan, and the suspected tattoo artist, identified as Brenda Gaddy, were charged with tattooing the body of a person under age 18, the news station reported.

The girl reportedly told police that her father made her get the tattoo -- but later said her father didn’t want her to get the tattoo, and that she wanted it herself.

Nolan stated her tattooed daughter no longer sees her father and that she had no idea her father let her get a tattoo. Meanwhile, Gaddy reportedly said the mother gave the OK.

"Each of the parents had a different story and it boiled down to, frankly, just finger pointing," Lt. Jason Fetner, of the Coweta County Sheriff's Office, told WLTX.

Investigators said they were able to confirm that Gaddy tattooed "a number of minors" at the party, the officer said.

"I think it's unfortunate in that the child actually wanted to get the tattoo," said Fetner. "It's not like the child was forced to get the tattoo, I think it just comes down to bad parenting."