Michigan woman gets life in prison for murder parrot allegedly witnessed

A Michigan woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the 2015 shooting death of her husband -- and the man’s pet parrot may have been the only witness to the murder.



A jury found Glenna Duram, 49, guilty of fatally shooting 46-year-old Martin Duram five times, including once in the head, before turning the gun on herself in a failed suicide attempt. She suffered a head wound but survived.

Christina Keller, Martin Duram’s ex-wife, said Duram's pet parrot, Bud, mimicked some of his last words from the night of the murder.

Following the shooting, Bud repeated, “Don’t f---ing shoot,” in Martin Duram’s voice, Keller said. She said she believes the bird was replaying an exchange from the couple’s final argument.

“Bud was mine and Marty’s parrot when we were married,” Keller told FOX17. “He ended up keeping Bud for the 15 years we have not been married.”

“Two weeks after the incident, Bud started going into rants I couldn’t explain. Screaming, yelling and always ending with ‘don’t f---ing shoot,’” Keller said. “I believe with all my heart those are pretty close to the last words of Marty.”

Duram’s parents also believe Bud witnessed the shooting.

“That bird picks up everything and anything, and it’s got the filthiest mouth around,” Martin's mother, Lillian, told the BBC.

Keller took custody of the bird after Duram’s death. A Michigan prosecutor initially considered using the parrot’s squawking as evidence in the murder trial, but a judge dismissed it because the parrot could not testify as a witness.

Glenna Duram's attorney plans to appeal the life sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.