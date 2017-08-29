Houston combating Harvey looters with mandatory jail time

The City of Houston and surrounding area is not playing around when it comes to looters taking advantage of the massive floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office-- a neighboring county-- posted a warning on Monday that any looters, thieves or burglars caught victimizing area residents will be arrested and served up mandatory jail time, according to the Houston Chronicle.

"(District Attorney Brett) Ligon announced today that his office will seek prison or jail time in each and every forthcoming case where the defendant stands charged with theft (looting), burglary, robbery, or any similar crime committed during Hurricane Harvey," the DA’s office posted on Facebook. "Leniency and probation will be off the table for these offenses committed during this time."

According to Montgomery County officials, state law “allows for enhanced punishment ranges for certain offenses committed during a declared natural disaster event.”

Ligon also commented on the need to enforce the law.

"[L]aw-enforcement and first responder efforts have been tremendous in our County these last few days and they must remain focused,” He said in a released statement. “We stand behind all our law-enforcement agencies and will support their decisions to shut down and immediately arrest suspected criminals during this difficult time for our community.”

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo also raised concern on Monday about looters during an interview with "Good Morning America."

"We've already arrested a handful of looters," Acevedo said. "We've made it real clear to our community, we're going to do whatever it takes to protect their homes and their businesses."

Sherriff for Harris County also issued a caveat for looters on Twitter.

"To crooks out there, be warned! No looting & burglaries. We will not have it. My jail is open and you will be arrested & charged," Gonzalez posted on Monday morning.

