Florida professor suggests Texans deserve Harvey for supporting Trump

A University of Tampa professor of sociology apologized for a tweet on Sunday suggesting that Texans deserved Hurricane Harvey because of their support for President Trump in the 2016 election.

“I don’t believe in instant Karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas,” Ken Storey wrote in the original tweet, according to Campus Reform. “Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them.”

Responding to a commenter who pushed back on the tweet, Storey reportedly wrote: “Well, the good people there need to do more to stop the evil their state pushes. I’m only blaming those who support the GOP there.”

The commenter asked Storey if Trump supporters in Florida deserved a similar fate.

“Yep, those who voted for him here deserve it as well.”

After the tweet started to make waves on social media, the professor tweeted Monday afternoon: “I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly.”

He ultimately deleted the orginal tweet, according to Campus Reform.

Eric Cárdenas, Director of Public Information at The University of Tampa, told Fox News in a statement: “The University of Tampa stands in solidarity with the people impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and our thoughts and prayers are with all involved. The comments made by Kenneth Storey were made via his private social media account. They were not made within his capacity as a faculty member, and they don’t represent the University’s views. The University of Tampa condemns these comments and the sentiment behind them. Storey has publicly apologized for his comments.”

Harvey has been blamed for at least three confirmed deaths, including a woman killed Monday in the town of Porter, northeast of Houston, when a large oak tree dislodged by heavy rains toppled onto her trailer home.

A Houston television station reported Monday that six family members were believed to have drowned when their van was swept away by floodwaters. The KHOU report was attributed to three family members the station did not identify. No bodies have been recovered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.