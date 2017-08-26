Caught on Camera: Car crashes into house in Woodlynne

A car crashed into a New Jersey home and it was all caught on camera.

The basement of the Rivera home of Woodlynne, Camden County, looks as if a small bomb went off. The water heater, pipes, vents, wiring are all a tangled mess and the homeowner can barely contain himself.

"This guy came out of nowhere coming from the street on this side, plowed right through the gate and into my basement," homeowner Albertico Rivera said.

It was 9 a.m. Monday morning when their security camera captured the crash.

The driver--identified in police records as 37-year-old Angel Moreno--driving a Jeep baring Pennsylvania plates--told police he was late for an appointment, driving fast and lost control. The image of the car in the house was captured by SkyFOX Monday.

The Rivera’s are forced to live in a hotel.

