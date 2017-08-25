Petition calls for removal of LGBT flag from school, makes comparison to Confederate flag

Parents at an Alabama high school have reportedly started an online petition asking for the removal of an LGBT Pride rainbow flag that is displayed outside a teacher’s classroom.

The argument is that the flag at Auburn High School “creates a hostile and provocative learning environment for students not comfortable to openly supporting LGBTQ+ community in a public school where students come from diverse political and religious backgrounds.”

The petition, which has 810 signatures, reportedly reads, “Consider the uproar and chaos that would ensue were a teacher to hang for example a Confederate, Christian or Heterosexual Flag in their classroom.” The Observer pointed out that it is unclear what “Heterosexual flag” is referring to.

The teacher that has the flag on display reportedly moderates the EDUCATE club, which focuses on and promotes diversity.

Dr. Karen DeLano, superintendent of the Auburn school system, said in a statement that the matter is being handled internally.

“It is my sincere desire to assist our students in learning to address their opinions and their values in a calm and respectful manner,” she said, according to the Observer.

A counter petition supports the teacher’s decision to display the flag. That petition appears to be more popular, and has 6,700 signatures.