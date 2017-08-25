Houston truck destroys highway signs in stunning video

A stunning video has emerged of a dump truck smashing through highway signs outside Houston, sending scrap metal flying through the air amid frightened drivers.

The Thursday evening incident on the East Loop has gone viral, with more than 10 million views on Facebook.

The video shows a truck with its bucket up barreling down the highway before getting snagged underneath framework holding up the signs, ripping it off its base.

The condition of the driver was not immediately known and the highway was shut down for hours as authorities cleaned up the scene, KTRK reported.

