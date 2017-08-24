Atlantic hurricane season 2017: What you should know

The hurricane season for the Atlantic started June 1 and continues through the end of November.

Here's what you should know about the potential coming storms.

What sort of hurricane season is expected?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) said in May that a more active season is possible.

The agency issued an update in August, saying that "Forecasters are now predicting a higher likelihood of an above-normal season, and they increased the predicted number of named storms and major hurricanes."

"The season," NOAA said, "has the potential to be extremely active, and could be the most active since 2010."

How many storms are predicted?

The August update predicted "a 60-percent chance of an above-normal season (compared to the May prediction of 45 percent chance), with 14-19 named storms (increased from the May predicted range of 11-17) and 2-5 major hurricanes (increased from the May predicted range of 2-4)."

Hurricanes have winds reaching 74mph or more, while major hurricanes have winds hitting 111mph or more, NOAA explained online.

"An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes," according to the agency.

What kind of El Niño is predicted?

El Niño is the "warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures (SST), in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean," according to NOAA climate.gov.

Atlantic hurricane activity is usually lowered by El Niño, the Associated Press reported.

Gerry Bell, a lead seasonal hurricane forecaster with NOAA, said earlier this month in a statement that "the chance of an El Nino forming, which tends to prevent storms from strengthening, has dropped significantly from May."

What are the 2017 Atlantic tropical cyclone names?

Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney.

Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, and Emily have all been used for tropical storms. Aside from Harvey, there were two other hurricanes for the 2017 season: Franklin and Gert.

What should you do to prepare for a storm?

On NOAA's website in May, Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Robert Fenton advised several measures.

"Have a family discussion about what you will do, where you will go and how you will communicate with each other when a storm threatens; Know your evacuation route; tune into your local news or download the FEMA app to get alerts, and finally – listen to local authorities as a storm approaches," he said.