Hurricane Harvey: What is the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale?

Tropical Storm Harvey was upgraded to a hurricane on Thursday as it approached Texas.

Hurricanes are categorized using what’s known as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Below is a look at each of the five categories in the scale and what the ratings mean.

Category 1, sustained winds of 74 - 95 mph

For storms in this category, there’s going to be “some damage” from winds, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says.

Large tree branches can and shallow trees could be knocked down, according to the agency. Gutters, roofs, shingles and vinyl siding for what it calls “well-constructed frame homes” could be affected, as well.

Category 2, sustained winds of 96 - 110 mph

“Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage,” the NHC warns for such storms.

There may be power outages “that could last from several days to weeks,” as well as major damage to roofs and home sidings, the agency says.

Category 3, sustained winds of 111 - 129 mph

Category 3, Category 4 and Category 5 storms are all labeled “major” hurricanes.

With Category 3, there will be “devastating” damage, according to the NHC.

“Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends,” it warns. There also will be no water or electricity for days to weeks after the storm moves along, it says.

Category 4, sustained winds of 130 - 156 mph

For both Category 4 and Category 5 storms, “catastrophic” damage is forecast. They can see residential areas isolated by trees and power poles that have come down, and that power outages can last weeks and months, the agency says.

Category 5, sustained winds of 157 mph or above

This is the highest rating for hurricanes in the scale. “A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse,” according to the NHC.