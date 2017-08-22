Wisconsin woman drugged boy, 10, with Slushie before sex assault, police say

A Wisconsin woman put sleeping pills in a boy's Slushie before sexually assaulting him earlier this month, police said.

Tara Gotovnik, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and delivery of a controlled substance, FOX6 reported.

The 10-year-old boy's father reported the alleged sexual assault to police on Aug. 7, the criminal complaint stated. The boy told investigators he started getting double vision and his speech became slurred after Gotovnik allegedly placed the sleeping pills in his drink.

She then sexually assaulted him while he was impaired, the boy said, adding that Gotovnik previously said the pair could "go online and make money for doing it."

Gotovnik initially told investigators she "don't remember anything from that night," but then reportedly confessed she slipped Ambien to the child on two separate occasions.

