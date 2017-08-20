1 dead, 2 injured in domestic violence incident at UNC-Chapel Hill

A domestic dispute has left one dead and two injured at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill early Sunday morning, authorities said.

UNC Police said the incident unfolded around 12:10 a.m. Sunday in a single-family residence at UNC’s Baity Hill, which is housing for graduates and student families.

Details on what led to the death were unclear. All three people involved were residents, investigators said.

According to Baity Hill’s Facebook page, the housing is described as: “Carolina’s premier apartment community for student families. As a resident of Baity Hill at Mason Farm, you’ll enjoy a comfortable lifestyle with unparalleled attention to your needs.”

UNC Police said the investigation is ongoing, and no names have been released.

Click for more from Fox 8.