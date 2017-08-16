Michigan woman, 21, charged for false rape claim at college

A Michigan college student was charged Monday with falsely reporting a rape to campus police.

Delta College student Mary Zolkowski, 21, faces felony charges after she told officials contradicting stories about an alleged rape at the university, according to Michigan Live.

Zolkowski reportedly told police she was walking to her car when a man grabbed her from behind and raped her without a condom while holding her face and throat. She said she only saw the man’s hands and he fled in a car before she could see his face.

The student refused a physical exam after the alleged incident.

When investigators met with her a second time, they reportedly noticed discrepancies in her story.

Police said in Zolkowski's second version, the suspect was an acquaintance and she had been raped at an apartment -- but she said she didn't give consent because she was intoxicated, Michigan Live reported.

Zolkowski reportedly apologized for the confusion during the interview and said she didn’t want to press charges against the suspect, according to Michigan Live.

In a third interview, she reportedly changed her story again — telling police she wanted to tell the suspect to stop during sex, but it was over before she was able to.

Zolkowski was arraigned Monday in Bay County District Court for one count of false report of a felony. If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison and a $2,000 fine.