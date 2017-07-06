Woman, 25, convicted for making up fake rape claims against 15 innocent men

A British woman who repeatedly claimed of being sexually assaulted and raped by 15 different men – leading one to be wrongly imprisoned – is now facing jail time of her own after she was convicted Thursday of lying about her claims.

"Jemma Beale was a determined liar who repeatedly went to great lengths to fabricate evidence in an attempt to see innocent men convicted, including telling deliberate lies under oath,” London Crown Prosecution Service Lawyer Samuel Mainsaid. Beale was convicted of perjury and perverting the course of justice.

From 2010 to 2013, Beale claimed that she was sexually assaulted by six men and raped by nine -- all of them strangers – in four different encounters, prosecutors said.

But it was later discovered that the 25-year-old had a steady boyfriend with whom she had a sexual relationship, Main said.

"False allegations of sexual assault and rape are rare but, when made, they are serious as they undermine the credibility of genuine victims and the efforts of the CPS and police to see perpetrators brought to justice,” Main added.

In one case, a man was imprisoned over the allegations and in another, the alleged attacker fled the country.

Beale’s stories fell apart after medical records, testimonies from witnesses and CCTV footage showed she was lying.

In one false claim from 2012, Beale said she was attacked by four men in an alley with a piece of barb wire. But jurors were shown footage of her walking home alone and were told by prosecutors that the injuries were self-inflicted.

“After Beale made another allegation in November 2013, the police reviewed all of her previous claims, and discovered a clear and sustained pattern of willful falsification,” Main said in a statement.

Beale is expected to be sentenced on August 24.