NYC teen chokes mom's ex-boyfriend after witnessing him assault her, cops say

A New York City teenager was charged with manslaughter Monday after reportedly choking his mother’s former boyfriend when he allegedly witnessed the man assaulting his mom.

Luis Moux, 18, of the Bronx, is accused of fatally strangling Stanley Washington, the ex-boyfriend of his mother, Lorena Sesma, at their apartment on Monday, according to the New York Post. Though he was charged with manslaughter, police were investigating if the incident was self-defense.

“It’s not crystal clear,” a police source told the New York Daily News. “It’s not cut and dry. There was a battle going on back and forth. It could be self-defense, but that hasn’t been decided yet.”

Washington, 43, and Sesma, 37, were reportedly fighting in their apartment building’s hallway before they retreated into their residence. While in the apartment, Washington allegedly started beating Sesma before Moux ran to the aid of his mother, police said.

NYC COPS ACCUSED OF STORING BODIES IN TRANSIT WORKER BREAK ROOMS

Moux, an offensive lineman on Grand Street Campus High School's football team, reportedly folded his arm around Washington’s neck in an attempt to pull him off the woman. Police said it was not clear if the teen continued to choke him once Sesma and Washington were separated.

Washington had a long criminal history, including 26 prior arrests. Police reported they had been called to Sesma’s residence for prior domestic disputes.

NEW YORK FAMILY SUFFERS 3RD PEDESTRIAN DEATH IN SAME VILLAGE

“He’s a school kid, a good student not involved with drugs or hanging out with bad people,” Angel Nives, a neighbor, told the Daily News. “He loves playing basketball and football with his friends over in the next building. When I heard the news, I didn’t expect it to be him, but he was right to defend his mother.”