Battle starts over $200M estate of Hawaiian royal descendant

The $200 million estate of 91-year-old Hawaiian royalty descendant Abigail Kawananakoa has become the topic of a legal dispute between her lawyer and her longtime partner.

The Campbell Estate heiress Kawananakoa suffered an acute stroke in June, which on July 24 turned into her lawyer, James Wright, being granted control of her estate by a state probate judge. Wright's lawyer, Frank Kanemitsu, wrote in court documents that she is "unable to meet essential requirements of physical health, safety, self-care or financial matters," even with assistance.

But Kawananakoa's partner, Veronica Gail Worth, disputes this. She says the heiress is still capable of making financial decisions.

Worth possesses Kawananakoa's health care power of attorney. She has been Kawananakoa's partner for more than 20 years.