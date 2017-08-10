Walmart apologizes for 'Own The School Year Like A Hero' gun display sign

An Indiana Walmart has apologized after a photo went viral showing a sign on a gun display that read: “Own The School Year Like A Hero.”

Walmart’s corporate office said the store in Evansville has taken down the sign. The office apologized over Twitter after users tweeted the photo at the store giant demanding answers, according to The New York Daily News.

“This REALLY isn’t acceptable,” Walmart wrote to a concerned tweeter. “The sign’s gone and we’re looking into how this could have happened.”

Walmart wrote to another upset social media user: “The sign had no business there and was taken down as soon as we were alerted. We are very sorry."

The sign over the gun display evoked grim memories of the multiple school shootings that have occurred in the U.S. Some users on social media initially questioned if the photo was even real, or if it was photoshopped to slander the store, WTHR reported.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.