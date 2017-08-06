Indiana teen girl murders: Tip leads to confession in decade-old cold case

The investigation into the February murders of two Indiana girls has helped crack a cold-case killig that had gone unsolved for a decade.

Kevin Sellers, 39, of Logansport, was quizzed Wednesday about the girls’ killings and then confessed to shooting to death his 50-year-old uncle in 2007, prosecutors said.

“I surrender,” Sellers said when presented with evidence investigators had gathered over the years in the death of David Sellers in Logansport, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported Friday.

A tipster told cops investigating the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams that Sellers had killed his uncle some years before and had gotten away with it, WFLI-TV reported.

Cass County prosecutors charged him with murder Thursday. He was jailed and ordered held without bail.

Indiana police in July released a composite sketch of a man wanted for questioning in connection with the murders of Liberty and Abigail.

The sketch generated more than 1,000 tips including the one about Sellers, Fox 59 reported.

The two girls vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day.

Sellers isn't charged in that case.

David Sellers was found dead in his bed with a gunshot wound to his forehead, the station reported.

Sellers reported finding the body, according to the station.

Authorities said the motive for the murder may have been money.

Investigators said Sellers was the sole beneficiary of his uncle’s estate, Fox 59 reported.

