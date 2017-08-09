Man charged in Indiana officer's slaying due in court

An Indianapolis man accused of fatally shooting a police officer who was helping him following a car crash is due in court for his initial hearing.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jason D. Brown is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Brown was charged last week with one felony count of murder in the July 27 killing of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

His hearing was delayed twice because he was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after two officers fired on him following Allan's shooting.

Court documents say Brown was dangling upside down in his car after it overturned in a crash when Allan approached to help him. Brown allegedly opened fire on Allan, who suffered 11 gunshot wounds.

Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive in the slaying of the 38-year-old father of two.