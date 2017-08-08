Recording: Woman, 83, says she wants son's ex dead, laughs

An 83-year-old New Hampshire woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot involving her son's ex-wife is heard on recordings laughing and saying she wants her former daughter-in-law dead.

During a hearing Monday, prosecutors played phone calls between Pauline Chase and a hit man. Chase and her son, 63-year-old Maurice Temple, both of Plainfield, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

Prosecutors say the hit man went to police.

In one call, the man asks Chase if she's sure she wants the woman dead. Chase responds, laughing, "Yes, that's right."

Temple's lawyer says Temple wasn't part of the plan until the hit man persuaded him to be.

The hearing was continued to Thursday. No arguments have been heard yet for Chase.