Ship in California leaks unknown 'flammable liquid'

Twelve people were reported hurt Sunday after a ship leaked a “flammable liquid” near the Port of Long Beach in California.

A 6,000-gallon container aboard a ship left eleven vessel workers and a firefighter injured when it began leaking an unidentified flammable substance, Long Beach Fire Department Public Information Officer Brian Fisk told KNBC.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m., according to the department's Twitter account.

Ten of the ship’s employees were treated on scene and one was transported to a hospital with “mild injuries,” KNBC reported.

The firefighter’s injuries were not due to the substance leak, Fisk told the news station.

The fire department tweeted that "precautionary measures" were being taken to protect the environment, with crews setting up a perimeter around the ship.