Yuba County deputies shot by 'agitated' man, gunman on loose

Two deputies were wounded Tuesday after an "agitated" man opened fire on them, and authorities were still hunting for the gunman, California officials said.

The Yuba County Sheriff's deputies were responding to reports of an "agitated and possibly armed subject" just before 9 a.m. when the shooting happened, FOX40 reported.

The deputies were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. They were in unknown conditions.

Police were still searching for the gunman.

