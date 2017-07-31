2 California officers shot during apartment 'struggle,' police say

Two California police officers were shot Monday morning after a struggle during a reported apartment break-in, officials said.

The two officers arrived at the Los Banos home shortly after 6 a.m. after receiving a 911 call of a man breaking into the apartment, according to police.

The officers and the man "were involved in a struggle" when the shooting occurred, injuring all of them. The suspect allegedly took one of the cop's gun, Los Banos Enterprise reported.

The two officers and the suspect were airlifted to the hospital and treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries weren't immediately known.