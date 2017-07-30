Two days in Phoenix, two babies dead in hot cars

For the second time in two days, a child left alone in a hot car has died in Phoenix, the city’s Fire Department said Saturday.

One-year-old Josiah Riggins was pronounced dead after police and firefighters were called the scene near the Church of God in Christ.

Witnesses reported seeing the baby in the car. The father apparently had forgotten the boy was in the vehicle, authorities said. He has not been charged in connection with the death.

The infant was inside the car for about two hours, authorities said.

“You feel like it’s something that could happen to anybody,” Zettica Mitchell, a cousin of the baby’s father, told the Arizona Republic.

Just one day earlier, 7-month-old Zane Endress was pronounced dead after being left inside a car in a northeast Phoenix neighborhood.

It was unclear how long the boy was inside the vehicle, but the temperature in Phoenix on Friday was over 100 degrees.

The boy was in the care of his grandparents at the time, the Republic reported. The grandparents were not charged.

Authorities said both deaths remain under investigation.

This story includes reporting from the Associated Press.