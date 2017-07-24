Missing Alabama boy, 2, found dead in pool

A toddler who disappeared during a wedding reception was found Sunday at the bottom of a murky pool -- hours after officials initially searched the pool and surrounding area.

The Birmingham Police Department told FOX 6 News that 2-year-old Marquavis Threat's was last seen after midnight Sunday, during a wedding reception in east Birmingham. He was found hours later in the pool.

Lt. Sean Edwards told FOX 6 the homeowners initially did not want investigators to enter the house.

"There was a little hesitation," he said. "Cooperation wasn't there 100-percent initially."

Several people were being questioned by police in connection with the death, officials said.

