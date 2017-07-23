3 people found in car's trunk during immigration inspection

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents discovered three people in the trunk of a car during an immigration inspection on State Route 83, north of Sonoita on July 20.

Officials say the agents stopped the 1998 Toyota Camry to check the driver's immigration status. The driver appeared to be traveling alone, but during the encounter, agents obtained consent to open the vehicle's trunk and discovered three adult Mexican males.

The driver was identified as a 56-year-old woman from Tucson. She was arrested for smuggling and the vehicle was seized. The men were processed for immigration violations.

Per U.S. Customs and Border Protection, "Further inspection of the Camry revealed there was no emergency trunk release. Even during monsoon season, Arizona’s summer temperatures can climb dramatically when the sun comes out. Adding the possibilities of being crushed in a rear-end collision, or being poisoned by carbon monoxide, riding in the trunk of a vehicle could be equivalent to a death sentence."

