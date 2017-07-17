U.S.

Expand/Collapse Search

Homicide

Delphi murders: Indiana State Police release suspect sketch in slayings of 2 girls

By Travis Fedschun
Fox News
Indiana State Police provide information on the murder investigation of Abigail Williams and Liberty German

 

Authorities in Indiana released new information Monday on a suspect in the murders of two teenage girls who went for a hike in February. 

Indiana State Police released a composite sketch of a man described as white, between 5-feet-6 and to 5-feet-10, weighing 180 to 220 pounds, with reddish brown hair. Authorities said the sketch depicts a hat that may not be accurate, but the public is asked to "focus on the person's facial features."

Sgt. Kim Riley told reporters at a news conference the photo was released because authorities felt "it needed to come out." 

Related Image

Delphi Suspect Expand / Collapse

A composite sketch of a suspect in the murders of two teenage girls in Indiana.  (Indiana State Police)

According to Riley, authorities have been working on the composite drawing for "a while" throughout the five-month investigation with help from people who have come forward in the case.

"This case is not dried up. It's not a cold case," Riley told reporters, adding authorities are still getting "5 to 10 tips" every day. 

"We've always felt like we are going to solve this," he added.

Related Image

This Feb. 13, 2017, photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities say the man is the suspect in the killings of two teenage girls, Liberty German and Abigail Williams. He was photographed on the trail system around the time German, age 14, and Williams, age 13, were dropped off Monday Feb. 13, 2017, to go hiking. The photo is from victim Abby German's cell phone that was recovered at the scene of the crime. (Indiana State Police via AP) Expand / Collapse

This Feb. 13, 2017, photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind.  (Indiana State Police via AP)

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found slain on Feb. 14, a day after the two were reported missing after hiking on trails near Delphi, located about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. 

The bodies of the two girls were found along the edge of Deer Creek, about three-quarters of a mile from an abandoned railroad bridge where they were dropped off to go hiking.

Related stories...

In the course of the investigation, authorities released a photo of a man walking on the bridge around the time of the girl's disappearance and a recording of him saying "down the hill" that came from German's cellphone. The photo released Monday by authorities is the first depiciting the suspect's face. 

Last weekend, a softball tournament was held in Battle Ground, Ind., in memory of the girls, according to FOX 59. Proceeds from the tournament are going toward a new sports complex in their honor. 

A $230,000 reward is being offered by authorities for information into the murders. Anyone with information about the murders or person in the composite sketch is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 844-459-5786.

Read more from FOX 59.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.