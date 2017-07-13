DC police: Man intentionally hit transgender woman with car

Police in Washington, D.C. say a man who intentionally drove a car into a transgender woman has been arrested.

Local news outlets report 18-year-old Startwaune Anderson was arrested Wednesday in connection with a July 5 hit-and-run that left 26-year-old Davon Washington critically injured.

Metropolitan police Acting Capt. Anthony Haythe says the assault could still be ruled a hate crime, but authorities currently don't have enough information to determine if it was bias-related.

Haythe says Anderson and the victim exchanged words before the vehicular assault, but the nature of that exchange is unclear.

Anderson has been charged with aggravated assault while armed. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Haythe says authorities believe Anderson was the driver of the vehicle, but additional arrests could be made.

Washington remains hospitalized.