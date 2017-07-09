Ohio shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in ambush at gender reveal party

One woman was killed and eight other people, including three children, were injured after two men wearing all black opened fire at a gender reveal party in Ohio, officials said.

Officers responded to a home in Colerain Township, located outside Cincinnati, around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police spokesman Jim Love told FOX 19.

Five adults and three children were all watching television together when they were attacked without warning, according to Love.

"They were all there for a very positive reason when somebody opened fire," Love told FOX 19. A gender reveal party is where friends and family gather to announce the sex of the baby.

One victim, a pregnant woman who was not identified, told FOX 19 she was shot in the leg, and suffered a miscarriage. The victim added that her cousin was killed after two men wearing all black busted in the front door and opened fire.

A witness to the shooting called 911 and said she was sitting outside the house in her car when she saw two men in hoods enter the home, open fire and run off, according to a recording of the call released early Sunday.

"Two guys just came in and shot people in the house," she is heard saying in the phone call. "There was little kids hurt and everything. I was sitting in my car. They just ran in and started shooting. There's a pregnant girl here."

No arrests have been made, and no information related to the suspects has been announced by police.

A hospital spokeswoman told FOX 19 two adults were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one is listed in critical condition and a second is considered serious but stable. The three other adult victims are in fair condition at the hospital.

