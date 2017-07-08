Woman carjacked while helping crash victims in Florida

Deputies in Florida are actively searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a woman who had stopped to help those involved in a crash.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office released they are searching for a dark blue Ford Mustang convertible that was stolen Saturday morning during a carjacking along I-4 near Daytona Beach. The Mustang is a 2012 convertible with a Florida tag V83-4QC. It is described as having a black vinyl top, a spoiler and no window tint.

The incident happened around 5:40 a.m. at mile marker 128 on I-4 westbound.

The victim, 34-year-old woman, told deputies she drove up to the scene of a crash and stopped to assist those involved.

Three young men jumped out of the vehicle that was involved in the crash and stole hers.

The three suspects apparently also loaded an unresponsive female into the victim's car before driving away westbound, according to deputies.

Read more at Fox 35 Orlando.