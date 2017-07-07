South Carolina inmate who escaped prison twice recaptured

A South Carolina inmate was recaptured Friday after he escaped from maximum-security prison for the second time earlier this week.

The Texas Department of Public Safety apprehended Jimmy Causey, 46, just after 3 a.m., South Carolina Department of Corrections said. Causey escaped Wednesday from Lieber Correctional Institution, about 90 miles southeast of Columbia. No further details of his recapture were released at this time.

Authorities were offering a reward for information leading to Causey's capture.

Causey was serving life in prison after he was convicted of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home in 2004.

A year after he entered prison, he and another inmate escaped Broad River Correctional Institution near Columbia by hiding in a trash truck.

Causey was held in South Carolina's most secure, super-max facility in Columbia, after he was recaptured but he was eventually returned to the system's general population.

