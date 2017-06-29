Georgia police arrest 3 teens who scalded then raped woman near her kids

Georgia police arrested three teenagers who allegedly broke into a home and raped a woman near her children.

Francisco Palencia, 17, Josue Ramirez, 19, and a 15-year-old girl who has not been identified were arrested in connection with the horrifying case. The three are facing charges that include kidnapping, rape, cruelty to children, home invasion, aggravated sodomy and aggravated battery.

The victim told police that two young men broke into her Gwinnett County home on May 12, shocked her with stun guns and forced her into her bedroom, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The woman tried to fight them off and went to be with her two children, the police report said. One of the intruders dumped two pots of scalding hot water on her.

The victim flailed and two of the attackers pushed her into the bedroom where they stripped off her clothing and raped her. The third suspect, who reportedly hurled the hot water on the woman, rummaged through the home. One of the victim’s children went into the bedroom and witnessed the rape. Her other child was in a car seat near the kitchen.

The victim called police once the teenagers left her home. She was taken to the hospital where she was treated for burns on her neck, left arm and left shoulder.

Palencia and Ramirez, who are being held at the Gwinnett County Jail, are slated for their first court hearing on Thursday. It's unclear where the 15-year-old is being detained.